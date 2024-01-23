US Federal Reserve should start cutting interest rates soon to avoid recession, says Bill Gross: Report
The US Federal Reserve should stop winding down its balance sheet and start reducing interest rates in coming months to avoid recession, said Bill Gross, co-founder and former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co.
