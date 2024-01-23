The US Federal Reserve should stop winding down its balance sheet and start reducing interest rates in coming months to avoid recession, said Bill Gross, co-founder and former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I would stop quantitative tightening," Gross told Bloomberg Television when asked what he would do differently if he were leading the Fed.

He believes it is not a correct philosophy and policy at this point in time to continue to tighten quantitatively.

“Real interest rates are simply too high," Gross said, adding that the central bank should lower interest rates over the next six to 12 months.

Meanwhile, the yields on 10-year inflation-linked bonds surged to a 15-year high of 2.6% in October, before sliding down to about 1.8%, currently.

Gross said he’d like to see the yields fall to about 1% to 1.5%, so that “the economy will not go into a significant recession," Bloomberg News reported.

He expects the yield curve will continue to steepen, reversing the so-called inversion. The two-year yields at about 4.4% are around 29 basis points (bps) above 10-year rates.

Gross also reiterated some of his previous calls, including that stocks are too expensive relative to the level of real yields.

Instead of high-flying tech shares, he prefers more conservative investment strategies, including certain high-dividend stocks like banks and tobacco companies, as well as merger and acquisition arbitrage, said the Bloomberg report.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

