US Fed’s preferred inflation yardstick edges higher by 2.4% in November, stays within Wall Street estimates

The US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure rose for a second straight month in November by 2.4 per cent, yet stayed within Wall Street estimated by logging the slowest gain in the last six months. The Commerce Department data showed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.4 per cent in the 12 months to November, up from 2.3 per cent in October.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the so-called core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy items, increased 0.1 per cent from October and 2.8 per cent from a year earlier. The monthly advance was the slowest since May. The data was a step in the right direction for US Fed policymakers looking to cut interest rates further in 2025.

It marked one of the first reports indicating renewed progress on inflation after stalling in recent months. That had prompted US Fed officials to update forecasts earlier this week showing a higher path for prices and interest rates in 2025, which helped trigger a broad market selloff.

At 2.4 per cent, the annual inflation figure is still above the US Fed’s two per cent inflation target. But year-over-year “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, were unchanged at 2.8 per cent. The US Fed pays closer attention to the core figures, a better sign of where inflation is likely headed.

Goods prices fell 0.4 per cent over the last 12 months, while services jumped 3.8 per cent. Food prices rose 1.4 per cent over this period, while energy prices dropped by 4.0 per cent, underscoring some of the volatility in prices. However, headline prices rose just 0.1 per cent from October, indicating a slight slowdown in what is sure to be welcome news for the US central bank.

- Still above two percent -

On Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point to between 4.25 and 4.5 percent, and signaled a slower pace of cuts ahead, triggering a sharp sell-off in the financial markets.

The sole holdout voting against a cut, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, said Friday that her decision had been "a close call."

"I prefer to hold policy steady until we see further evidence that inflation is resuming its path to our two percent objective," she said in a statement.

The independent US central bank is responsible for tackling inflation and unemployment, largely by hiking or lowering interest rates to affect demand.

This indirectly impacts the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses, affecting everything from mortgages to car loans.

While headline inflation has come down slightly, it remains stuck above the Fed's long-term target of two percent.

At the same time, economic growth is still resilient, and the labor market has shown some signs of weakness while remaining relatively robust.

"The Fed would like to continue lowering interest rates, but it feels it can't do so amid what increasingly looks like an elevated inflation and resilient growth environment," said Klachkin of Nationwide.

Both figures were slightly below expectations.

"The disinflation process is continuing and a little bit of good news this month," said New York Fed President Williams.

"There's a little more uncertainty, there's a little more noise, and so I...made the rate path a little more shallow in 2025," Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee told CNBC in a separate interview on Friday, referring to the number of rate cuts he expects to have to make next year.

"But I've been saying that the overall thread is that inflation is way down," said Goolsbee, who is a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee next year. "I believe we're on path to two percent, and over the next 12 to 18 months, rates can still go down a fair amount."