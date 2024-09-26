US GDP: Economy grows at 3% annualised pace in Q2 on consumer expenditure, private investment

The US economy grew at a 3% annual rate in Q2, driven by strong consumer spending and private investment, according to the BEA.

Riya R Alex
Updated26 Sep 2024, 09:53 PM IST
The US economy grew by 3 per cent in Q2.
The US economy grew by 3 per cent in Q2.

The US economy grew at a 3 per cent annual rate from April to June quarter or the second quarter, thanks to strong consumer spending, private inventory investment, and non-residential fixed investment, the US government said on Thursday.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the US reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth was higher in the second quarter than the 1.6% annual rate in the first quarter.

“Compared to the first quarter, the acceleration in real GDP in the second quarterly primarily reflected an upturn in private inventory investment and an acceleration in consumer spending. These movements were partly offset by a downturn in residential fixed investment,” a BEA release said.

 

Also Read | Has the US economy reached a tipping point?

Key metrics

The BEA said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 2.5 per cent, in line with the previous estimate. The PCE price index, excluding food and energy prices, increased by 2.8 percent, which is the same as the previous estimate.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) rose by 3.4 per cent in the April to June quarter. GDI estimates the purchasing power of a country's total income from domestic production.

 

Also Read | Credit Traders Rush to Hedge on US Economy Fears

The consumer price index (CPI) dipped by 2.5 per cent in August from a year ago, the lowest since February 2021, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said on September 11. The August CPI was at a three-year low due to lower gasoline prices.

On September 18, the US Federal Reserve cut down the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) or half a percentage point to 4.75 per cent-5 per cent for the first time in four years, in line with the estimates.

 

Also Read | US Q2 GDP: At 2.8%, US economy beats estimates on robust consumer spending

On Thursday, the BEA revised the previous GDP estimates. From 2018 to 2023, growth rose on an average of 2.3% annually, from 2.1% estimated previously mainly due to rising revisions to consumer spending.

The report presented on September 26 is the US government's third and final estimate of GDP growth for the April-June quarter. The next release of initial GDP estimates for the third quarter from July to September will be on October 30.

___

 

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 09:53 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyUS GDP: Economy grows at 3% annualised pace in Q2 on consumer expenditure, private investment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.