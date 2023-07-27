comScore
US GDP growth accelerates to 2.4% in Q2 despite Fed rate hikes
The US economy accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate between April and June this year, helped partly by consumer spending and some forms of investment. Estimates shared by the Commerce Department showed unexpected resilience in the face of steadily rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues its fight against inflation. GDP growth in the world's biggest economy rose from the 2% rate in the first three months of 2023, going well above analyst expectations.

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:29 PM IST
