US GDP growth beats Street estimates, expands an annual rate of 4.9% in Q3
The gross domestic product (GDP) of the US expanded at an annualized rate of 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) first estimate showed on Thursday, October 6. The US economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years, buoyed by a strong consumer in spite of higher interest rates, ongoing inflation pressures, and a variety of other domestic and global headwinds.