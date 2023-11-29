US GDP growth expands at annual rate of 5.2% in Q3, beats previous estimate of 4.9%
In the current fourth quarter, though, economists say growth is likely slowing sharply from the cumulative effects of higher borrowing rates on consumer and business spending.
Shrugging off higher interest rates, America's consumers spent enough to help drive the economy to a brisk 5.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Wednesday in an upgrade from its previous estimate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message