US commerce department on Wednesday said the trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in March as exports rose and imports fell.

The goods trade deficit contracted by 8.1% in March to $84.6 billion.

Goods exports, boosted by industrial supplies, surged $4.9 billion to $172.7 billion, said the commerce department. Whereas the food exports declined by 4.5%.

The latest data augurs well for economic growth in the first quarter. The US government's advance GDP estimate for the first quarter is due on Thursday.

Imports of goods dropped $2.5 billion to $257.3 billion.

The imports were pulled down by fall in mainly industrial supplies and capital goods.

Imports of consumer goods rose 2.4%.

The wholesale inventories rose 0.1% last month after a similar gain in February, said the commerce department. Retail inventories increased 0.7% in March compared to 0.3% in the prior month.

In February, the US trade deficit widened for a third-straight month as the value of exports fell more than imports. The gap in goods and services trade rose 2.7% to $70.5 billion.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the goods trade deficit surged to $104.6 billion in February, the widest in four months.