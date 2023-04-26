US goods trade deficit contracts sharply in March, exports surge to $172.7 billion

US goods trade deficit contracts sharply in March, exports surge to $172.7 billion1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
- The goods trade deficit contracted by 8.1% in March to $84.6 billion
US commerce department on Wednesday said the trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in March as exports rose and imports fell.
The goods trade deficit contracted by 8.1% in March to $84.6 billion.
Goods exports, boosted by industrial supplies, surged $4.9 billion to $172.7 billion, said the commerce department. Whereas the food exports declined by 4.5%.
The latest data augurs well for economic growth in the first quarter. The US government's advance GDP estimate for the first quarter is due on Thursday.
Imports of goods dropped $2.5 billion to $257.3 billion.
The imports were pulled down by fall in mainly industrial supplies and capital goods.
Imports of consumer goods rose 2.4%.
The wholesale inventories rose 0.1% last month after a similar gain in February, said the commerce department. Retail inventories increased 0.7% in March compared to 0.3% in the prior month.
In February, the US trade deficit widened for a third-straight month as the value of exports fell more than imports. The gap in goods and services trade rose 2.7% to $70.5 billion.
On an inflation-adjusted basis, the goods trade deficit surged to $104.6 billion in February, the widest in four months.