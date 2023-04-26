Hello User
Home / Economy / US goods trade deficit contracts sharply in March, exports surge to $172.7 billion

US goods trade deficit contracts sharply in March, exports surge to $172.7 billion

1 min read . 07:36 PM IST Livemint
A worker walks past containers stacked under a gantry crane at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), part of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), in Haldia, West Bengal, India, on Thursday, April 17, 2014. India’s March imports and exports both fell in March, at 2.1 and 3.2 percent respectively year on year. Photographer: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg

  • The goods trade deficit contracted by 8.1% in March to $84.6 billion

US commerce department on Wednesday said the trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in March as exports rose and imports fell.

US commerce department on Wednesday said the trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in March as exports rose and imports fell.

The goods trade deficit contracted by 8.1% in March to $84.6 billion.  

The goods trade deficit contracted by 8.1% in March to $84.6 billion.  

Goods exports, boosted by industrial supplies, surged $4.9 billion to $172.7 billion, said the commerce department. Whereas the food exports declined by 4.5%.

The latest data augurs well for economic growth in the first quarter. The US government's advance GDP estimate for the first quarter is due on Thursday.

Imports of goods dropped $2.5 billion to $257.3 billion.

The imports were pulled down by fall in mainly industrial supplies and capital goods.

Imports of consumer goods rose 2.4%.

The wholesale inventories rose 0.1% last month after a similar gain in February, said the commerce department. Retail inventories increased 0.7% in March compared to 0.3% in the prior month.

In February, the US trade deficit widened for a third-straight month as the value of exports fell more than imports. The gap in goods and services trade rose 2.7% to $70.5 billion.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the goods trade deficit surged to $104.6 billion in February, the widest in four months.

