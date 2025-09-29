US government shutdown looms: What does it mean? What's at stake? What to expect at Trump's congressional meeting?

The Republican and Democratic congressional leaders will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday in a last minute attempt to prevent government shutdown, one day before federal funding runs out if the two parties fail to reach an agreement on a short-term spending bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. are likely to attend, according to NBC News. Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries were scheduled to meet with the president last week, but the White House cancelled the meeting at the last moment.

What is a government shutdown in US? A government shutdown happens when Congress does not approve funding for certain or all agencies, preventing them from spending money that hasn’t been authorised by law-makers. If an agreement isn’t reached by midnight on September 30, parts of the government start shutting down. Without funding, many government operations halt, and federal agencies stop all non-essential activities until Congress approves a budget.

Since 1980, there have been 14 shutdowns, the latest occurring in 2018. That shutdown lasted 34 days and left about 800,000 of the federal government’s 2.1 million employees furloughed without pay. Past shutdowns have led to delayed paychecks, halted services, and widespread disruptions to daily government functions.

US government shutdown looms: What's at stake? Without a deal, over 2 million federal employees could be affected, with many furloughed and essential workers forced to work without pay. Key public services, such as air traffic control, law enforcement, and national security would continue, but agencies like national parks, museums, and research institutions would suspend operations.

If the government shutdown is not prevented, the US Department of Health and Human Services intends to furlough 41% of its staff, halting essential activities such as public health communication, oversight of contractors, and medical research efforts, Reuters reported.

What to expect at Trump's congressional meeting? The upcoming meeting will be the first between Trump and congressional leaders before the deadline to prevent a government shutdown. Democrats are demanding that the deal include an extension of health-care subsidies and a reversal of the budget cuts to health care made by Trump’s key legislation passed earlier this year. Meanwhile, Republicans argue that discussions on these matters should take place only after a shutdown is avoided.