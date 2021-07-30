US import surge overwhelms warehouse space near ports

Retailers’ efforts to restock depleted inventories as the economy has reopened have swamped the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with containers, leading to growing stacks of boxes at the neighboring sites, overwhelming inland distribution networks and pushing shippers and logistics providers to seek storage space for shipments. The two main railroads carrying containers from the ports, Union Pacific Corp. and BNSF Railway Co., this month began restricting shipments from the West Coast into Chicago because boxes were piling up at their Midwestern hubs.

