US India Trade Deal LIVE Updates: Thaw in tariff blisters? Trump says ‘I am pleased to announce…’

US India Trade Deal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s upbeat remarks on trade talks, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.”

Calling the two nations “close friends and natural partners,” PM Modi posted on X that both sides were working to wrap up the discussions at the earliest.

India currently faces 50 per cent tariffs from the US on all its goods.

Trump hit India with a 25% rate before doubling that criticising India's energy ties with Russia. Meanwhile, New Delhi has maintained that it will continue to buy Russian oil

