US India Trade Deal LIVE Updates: Thaw in tariff blisters? Trump says ‘I am pleased to announce…’

US India Trade Deal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s upbeat remarks on trade talks, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.”
Calling the two nations “close friends and natural partners,” PM Modi posted on X that both sides were working to wrap up the discussions at the earliest.
India currently faces 50 per cent tariffs from the US on all its goods.
Trump hit India with a 25% rate before doubling that criticising India's energy ties with Russia. Meanwhile, New Delhi has maintained that it will continue to buy Russian oil
Prior to welcoming trade talks between the two nations, last month, Trump had dismissed India as a "dead economy" and even claimed that the US had " lost India to deepest, darkest China"
Earlier this week, Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".
Trump's signals on India-US trade negotiations have rekindled hopes of an early trade deal between the two nations and further strengthened expectations that the 25 per cent additional tariffs on Indian exports to the US can be abolished.
Shortly after Trump's post on Truth Social, PM Modi wrote a post on X, saying that he was looking forward to speaking with Trump and that the US and India are "close friends and natural partners."
On Tuesday, Trump said that he is "pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations."