US, India trade officials to meet as they seek off-ramp from recent tensions
Summary
After taking India to task for buying Russian oil and describing its economy as “dead,” President Donald Trump has taken a softer tone in social media posts.
Indian trade negotiators are scheduled to visit the U.S. this week as the two countries try to get their relationship back on track after weeks of heated rhetoric and 50% tariffs on India.
