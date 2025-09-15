US, India trade officials to meet as they seek off-ramp from recent tensions

“There is an opening that was created by the leaders [through] social media diplomacy. Sergio Gor can build on that and the fact he is eager to get out to Delhi ASAP is a good sign. He doesn’t want to inherit a disaster and wants to bring some positive news when he gets out there. That could that serve as a milestone," says Basant Sanghera, managing principle at consultancy the Asia Group, who previously worked as a South Asia expert in the State Department.