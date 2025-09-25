Is Russian crude the roadblock to an India-US trade deal?
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 25 Sept 2025, 10:27 pm IST
Summary
The Indian team of negotiators is currently in Washington and is scheduled to remain there through this week to try and break the logjam over trade discussions.
New Delhi: The US has asked India to give an assurance, possibly in writing, that it will taper its purchases of Russian oil, and boost imports of American crude before a trade deal between the two nations can be finalized, according to two people aware of the matter.
