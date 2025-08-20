In the ongoing trade talks, the US has been pressing India to open up imports of genetically modified (GM) crops such as corn and soybean. Both are among the major crops grown on large areas across India.

Behind New Delhi’s reluctance to open up the markets is dismal productivity, which makes these crops uncompetitive. Besides, can India allow imports when its own farmers are denied access to transgenic technology? Mint explains.

Why is the US pressing India to open up imports of GM crops?

GM corn and soy are among the major crops grown by US farmers. Both these crops are also among the country's major farm exports. In the calendar year 2024, the US exported soybean worth $24.7 billion, with over half of the sales coming from its largest buyer, China. Corn exports in 2024 were valued at $13.7 billion, with Mexico being the largest buyer.

Data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that China, once the largest buyer of US corn, has sharply lowered its purchases- from $5.2 billion in 2022 to just $331 million in 2024. China’s purchase of US soy fell from $18 billion in 2022 to $13 billion in 2024. In a way, China has been leveraging its position as a large buyer of US farm commodities (and raising purchases from Brazil) to secure favorable tariffs. Since India is a large importer of edible oils with a growing demand for corn to produce ethanol, the US is looking at India to secure a market for its corn and soybean.

So, what explains India’s reluctance to open up imports?

So far, India has not allowed the use of GM technology in food crops like soy and corn. The only GM crop allowed is cotton, which is a fibre crop. So, it will be unfair to make Indian farmers compete with their US counterparts.

For Indian farmers, soy and corn are major crops grown on 13 million hectares and 12 million hectares, respectively. However, the average yields are very poor: 1.2 tonnes per hectare for soy and 3.5 tonnes per hectare for maize or corn. In comparison, US yields are about three times more: 3.5 tonnes per hectare for soy and over 11 tonnes per hectare for corn.

Being severely deficient in edible oils, India imports oil extracted from GM soybeans—with the understanding that it contains no detectable DNA or proteins. However, most of this oil is purchased from Argentina and Brazil, which is marginally cheaper than US soy oil. Besides, the US prefers to sell whole beans rather than just the oil.

Though India imports GM soy oil, it does not allow the import of soy meal, except under special circumstances, like it did during a period of shortage and price rise in 2021. Soy meal, also known as de-oiled cake, is the protein-rich leftover after the oil is extracted from beans. This is fed to poultry birds. India is reluctant to buy whole beans as it is already a net exporter of soy meal.

What is India’s position on the import of GM corn?

Corn grown in India, which is non-GM, is mostly used to make poultry feed, and industrial starch, and used in food processing and to increasingly produce ethanol (for blending in petrol). Very little corn is used for direct consumption.

Despite lower productivity when compared to US farmers, Indian growers have been shifting to corn due to soaring demand from multiple sectors and rising prices. Therefore, it is understandable that New Delhi is reluctant to put Indian farmers at a disadvantage by allowing imports, even for the indirect use of GM corn as an animal feed or for making ethanol. More so, ahead of the crucial state elections in Bihar (due in November), which is a top producer of maize.

Data from the farm ministry show that Indian farmers planted corn in a record 9.3 million hectares in the ongoing rain-fed Kharif crop season, an 18% jump in acreage compared to the past five-year average. In addition to kharif, corn is also planted during the winter or rabi crop season, which begins in October.

Further, sugar mills in India are opposed to importing GM maize to manufacture ethanol, as it would reduce the demand for sugarcane for ethanol-blending in petrol. This can hurt the sugar industry’s margins and the profitability of cane growers.

Why is corn and soy productivity so high in the US?

Farmers in the US plant GM corn and soy with transgenic traits that offer protection from pests and tolerance from use of herbicides. Weeds compete with crops for nutrition, thereby impacting yields. Herbicide tolerant crops can deliver higher yields by allowing for easier removal of weeds.

In addition, US farmers use improved varieties of seeds with multinational seed companies competing with each other to provide the best available technology to farmers.

Due to strong intellectual property (IP) rights, seed companies sell open-pollinated varieties to US farmers growing soy (and cotton). These high-yielding seeds can be technically reused, but farmers buy seeds every year due to strong IP laws. Such protections are currently weak in India and seed companies are reluctant to introduce new technology.

US farmers also plant long-duration soy and corn, which yield more per unit of land. The crops are usually rotated—soy is grown in one year followed by corn in the next (soy fixes nitrogen in the soil, which is used by corn in the next season, lowering fertiliser expenses). Precision technology in fertilizer application and sustainable practices like mulching, zero-till, and cover crops also lead to higher yields in the US.

Is India closed to GM technology for its own farmers?

Not really. In fact, in 2022, India’s biotech regulator approved the environmental release of GM mustard (DMH-11), developed by the Delhi University. The agriculture ministry maintains that GM mustard is safe for use as food and animal feed. However, commercial release has been stalled due to an ongoing case in the Supreme Court.

In addition to GM mustard, Punjab Agricultural University is currently carrying out field trials of GM corn. Meanwhile, farmers in Gujarat and Maharashtra are growing unapproved herbicide tolerant GM cotton which is yet to be approved for commercial release. This is because the existing GM technology is nearly two-decade old and yields are on a decline. As a result, India has turned a net importer of cotton from being an exporter.

The developments in mustard and cotton show that the Indian government is not opposed to GM technology and farmers are even willing to take the risk of growing illegal, herbicide-tolerant crops. But the policy confusion around transgenic technology is taking a toll, leading to low productivity on the farm and rising dependence on imports, like in the case of GM soy oil.