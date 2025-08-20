Mint Explainer | Soy much drama: Why GM crops are a sticking point in India-US trade talks
Sayantan Bera 6 min read 20 Aug 2025, 04:24 PM IST
While US has been pressing India to open up imports of genetically modified crops such as corn and soybean. Can India allow imports when its own farmers are denied access to transgenic technology?
In the ongoing trade talks, the US has been pressing India to open up imports of genetically modified (GM) crops such as corn and soybean. Both are among the major crops grown on large areas across India.
