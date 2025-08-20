Data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that China, once the largest buyer of US corn, has sharply lowered its purchases- from $5.2 billion in 2022 to just $331 million in 2024. China’s purchase of US soy fell from $18 billion in 2022 to $13 billion in 2024. In a way, China has been leveraging its position as a large buyer of US farm commodities (and raising purchases from Brazil) to secure favorable tariffs. Since India is a large importer of edible oils with a growing demand for corn to produce ethanol, the US is looking at India to secure a market for its corn and soybean.