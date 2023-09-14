US inflation accelerates to 3.7% in August driven by rising gasoline prices1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:40 AM IST
In the 12 months through August, the CPI accelerated 3.7% after climbing 3.2% in July. The year-on-year consumer prices have come down from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.
US consumer prices rose by the most in 14 months in August led by a surge in gasoline cost, but the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years.
