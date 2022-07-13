Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted US inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, as per the government data released today, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow.

The consumer price index jumped 9.1% from a year earlier, the fasted increase since November 1981, the Labor Department reported.

The widely followed inflation gauge increased 1.3% from a month earlier, the most since 2005, reflecting higher gasoline, shelter and food costs.

Some economists have held out hope that inflation might be reaching or nearing a short-term peak.

Gas prices, for example, have fallen from the eye-watering $5 a gallon reached in mid-June to an average of $4.66 nationwide as of Tuesday — still far higher than a year ago but a drop that could help slow inflation for July and possibly August.

In addition, shipping costs and commodity prices have begun to fall. Pay increases have slowed. And surveys show that Americans' expectations for inflation over the long run have eased — a trend that often points to more moderate price increases over time.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.7% from the prior month and 5.9% from a year ago, above forecasts.

Treasury yields and the dollar jumped, while US stock futures fell following the report.

The red-hot inflation figures reaffirm that price pressures are rampant and widespread throughout the economy and continue to sap purchasing power and confidence.

That will keep the US Fed officials on an aggressive policy course to rein in demand, and adds pressure to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats whose support has slumped ahead of midterm elections.

While many economists have suggested this data will be the peak in the current inflationary cycle, several factors such as housing stand to keep price pressures elevated for longer.

Geopolitical risks including Covid-19 lockdowns in China and Russia’s war in Ukraine also pose risks to supply chains and the inflation outlook.

Fed policy makers have already signalled a second 75 basis-point hike in interest rates later in July amid persistent inflation as well as still-robust job and wage growth. Even before the data were released, traders had already fully priced in a three-quarter percentage-point hike for this month.