US inflation accelerates to 9.1%, a new 40-year high2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 06:25 PM IST
- On a monthly basis, US Consumer prices rose 1.3% from May to June, another substantial increase, after prices had jumped 1% from April to May
Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted US inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, as per the government data released today, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow.