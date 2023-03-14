US inflation cooled in February as Fed confronts bank failures

At First Watch, a chain of more than 400 breakfast and lunch cafes, there has been little sign of a consumer pullback. While labor and related costs rose by 11.4% in 2022, the company raised menu prices by an average of 7.8% during the year, after being able to keep prices flat during 2021. Annual supplier contracts have helped keep the chain’s food costs predictable, while same-restaurant sales rose 14.5% compared with 2021.

