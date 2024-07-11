US inflation cools broadly for third straight month at 0.1% in June; Wall Street lifts Fed rate cut bets in September

  • US core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — climbed 0.1% from May, the smallest advance in three years, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures

Nikita Prasad
First Published11 Jul 2024, 08:48 PM IST
US inflation cooled broadly in June at 0.1 per cent, which was the smallest advance since August 2021
US inflation cooled broadly in June at 0.1 per cent, which was the smallest advance since August 2021

US inflation cooled broadly in June to the slowest pace since 2021 on the back of a long-awaited slowdown in housing costs, sending the strongest signal yet that the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates soon.

The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — climbed 0.1% from May, the smallest advance in three years, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Thursday. The overall measure fell for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, dragged down by cheaper gasoline.

The latest inflation readings will likely help convince the Fed’s policymakers that inflation is returning to their 2% target. A brief pickup in inflation early this year had caused the officials to scale back their expectations for interest rate cuts. The policymakers said they would need to see several months of mild price increases to feel confident enough to cut their key rate from its 23-year high.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also acknowledged the recent improving trend in price pressures, but told lawmakers this week he was not yet ready to declare inflation had been beaten and that "more good data would strengthen" the case for rate cuts.

 

 

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 08:48 PM IST
