Business News/ Economy / US inflation cools broadly for third straight month at 0.1% in June; Wall Street lifts Fed rate cut bets in September

Nikita Prasad

  • US core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — climbed 0.1% from May, the smallest advance in three years, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures

US inflation cooled broadly in June at 0.1 per cent, which was the smallest advance since August 2021

US inflation cooled broadly in June to the slowest pace since 2021 on the back of a long-awaited slowdown in housing costs, sending the strongest signal yet that the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates soon.

The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — climbed 0.1% from May, the smallest advance in three years, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Thursday. The overall measure fell for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, dragged down by cheaper gasoline.

The latest inflation readings will likely help convince the Fed’s policymakers that inflation is returning to their 2% target. A brief pickup in inflation early this year had caused the officials to scale back their expectations for interest rate cuts. The policymakers said they would need to see several months of mild price increases to feel confident enough to cut their key rate from its 23-year high.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also acknowledged the recent improving trend in price pressures, but told lawmakers this week he was not yet ready to declare inflation had been beaten and that "more good data would strengthen" the case for rate cuts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
