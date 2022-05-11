This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Economy / US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
2 min read.06:21 PM ISTAgencies
The annual increase peaked in March at 8.5 percent, but prices continued to rise last month for a range of goods, including housing, food, airline fares and new vehicles, the Labor Department reported
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households.
Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from 12 months earlier, according to government data released Wednesday. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest rate since 1981.
Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from 12 months earlier, according to government data released Wednesday. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest rate since 1981.
Inflation was already a problem before Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine because of stretched global supply chains as economies emerged from the coronavirus pandemic after governments around the world injected large amounts of money in pandemic relief and central banks slashed interest rates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden acknowledged the pain that high inflation was inflicting on American families and said bringing prices down "is my top domestic priority."
The Fed last week raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month. The US central bank started raising rates in March.
Meanwhile, US stock index futures turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday as consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fuelling concerns about aggressive monetary tightening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At 08:31 am ET, Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 52 points, or 0.42%.
The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, who sees scope for equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.
“We continue to believe that the US equity market is not priced for this slowdown in growth from current levels," Wilson said in a note. “We expect equity volatility to remain elevated over the next 12 months." He recommends defensive positioning with an overweight in health-care, utilities and real-estate stocks.