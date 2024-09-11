US inflation hits 43-month low at 2.5% YoY in August; Wall Street lifts 25 bps Fed rate cut bets

Nikita Prasad
Published11 Sep 2024, 09:50 PM IST
U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in August, but underlying inflation remained sticky amid higher rents and costs for some services, which could discourage the Federal Reserve from delivering a half-point interest rate cut next week.

The consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 2.5 percent in August from a year ago, down from 2.9 percent in July and the lowest annual figure since February 2021, the Labor Department said in a statement.

Financial markets boosted the chances of a quarter-point rate cut next Wednesday on the inflation data and sharply lowered the probabilities of a 50 basis points reduction.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 09:50 PM IST
