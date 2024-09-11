Hello User
Business News/ Economy / US inflation hits 43-month low at 2.5% YoY in August; Wall Street lifts 25 bps Fed rate cut bets

US inflation hits 43-month low at 2.5% YoY in August; Wall Street lifts 25 bps Fed rate cut bets

Nikita Prasad

  • US inflation hits 43-month low at 2.5% YoY in August; Wall Street lifts 25 bps Fed rate cut bets

US inflation hit a three-year low in August, lifting Wall Street Fed rate cut bets for next week

U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in August, but underlying inflation remained sticky amid higher rents and costs for some services, which could discourage the Federal Reserve from delivering a half-point interest rate cut next week.

The consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 2.5 percent in August from a year ago, down from 2.9 percent in July and the lowest annual figure since February 2021, the Labor Department said in a statement.

Financial markets boosted the chances of a quarter-point rate cut next Wednesday on the inflation data and sharply lowered the probabilities of a 50 basis points reduction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
