US inflation hits 43-month low at 2.5% YoY in August; Wall Street lifts 25 bps Fed rate cut bets
U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in August, but underlying inflation remained sticky amid higher rents and costs for some services, which could discourage the Federal Reserve from delivering a half-point interest rate cut next week.
The consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 2.5 percent in August from a year ago, down from 2.9 percent in July and the lowest annual figure since February 2021, the Labor Department said in a statement.
Financial markets boosted the chances of a quarter-point rate cut next Wednesday on the inflation data and sharply lowered the probabilities of a 50 basis points reduction.