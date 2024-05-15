US inflation resumes downward trend, eases to 0.3% in April; core CPI cools for first time in 6 months
US inflation: In the 12 months through April 2024, the CPI increased 3.4 per cent, which follows a 3.5 per cent rise in March, according to US govt data.
US inflation rose less-than-expected in April 2024, suggesting that inflation resumed its downward trend at the start of the second quarter in a boost to Wall Street expectations for a September interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 per cent sequentially, according to data released by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on May 15.