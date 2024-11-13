US inflation remained firm in October, underscoring the ongoing risks Federal Reserve officials face in trying to bring price pressures fully under control. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% for a third month, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Wednesday. Over the last three months it rose at a 3.6% annualized rate, marking the fastest pace since April, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Economists see the core gauge as a better indicator of the inflation trend than the overall CPI. The headline measure rose 0.2% for a fourth month and 2.6% from a year before, marking the first acceleration on an annual basis since March. The BLS said shelter accounted for over half of the overall monthly advance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grocery store food prices edged up 0.1% amid increases in the costs of bread, dairy products as well nonalcoholic beverages and fruits and vegetables, which more than offset cheaper meats, poultry and fish. Egg prices plunged 6.4%.

Gasoline prices continued to decline, falling 0.9%. But the cost of electricity jumped 1.2% and natural gas prices rose 0.3%.

The figures underscore the slow and frustrating nature of the battle against inflation, which has often moved sideways — sometimes for months at a time — on its broader path down. Progress may now be stalling as goods prices are starting to rise after a year of consistent declines and housing costs remain firm. A slight drop in car insurance costs was only the second decline since the start of 2022, giving consumers little relief.

The latest numbers, along with strong consumer spending and economic growth, will keep Fed officials cautious as they debate how quickly to reduce borrowing costs in the months to come. While the labor market is cooling, a retreat in inflation has been key to policymakers’ rationale for cutting interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}