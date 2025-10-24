US inflation rises to 3% in September amid government shutdown; prices rose 0.3% MoM basis — Details here

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on 24 October 2025, noted that the US consumer inflation increased at a rate of 3% for the 12-month period ended September 2025, amid the government shutdown, according to the official filing.

Labor Department data showed that the CPI inflation increased to 3% in the 12-month period ending in September 2025, compared to a 2.9% increase in the 12-month period ending in August 2025.

According to an AFP report, the rise in inflation was less than the market's expectations. However, the increasing inflation is unlikely to dim the expectations of another interest rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) policy meeting next week.