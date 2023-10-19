US inflation still high, warrants slower economic growth, more rate hikes to achieve 2% target: Fed Chair Powell
For inflation to durably return to the Fed's 2 per cent target, it 'is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some further softening in labor market conditions,' Powell said.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, October 19, that inflation in the US remains too high and bringing it down to the Fed's 2 per cent target level will likely require a slower-growing economy and job market. Powell's remarks appeared to push back against market expectations that the rate hikes by the US central bank had reached an end.