US-Iran peace talk failure to hit market recovery; rupee; oil may see setback

Abhishek is a National Editor at Mint. He writes on the stock market, economy and the corporate sector. With over 15 years of experience in financial journalism, he brings a deep understanding of India’s markets, macro trends, and policy landscape. He is a firm believer in choosing numbers over narratives, though he is acutely aware that torturing data can make it confess to almost any conclusion. He also has a weakness for intellectually ambitious long-form writing.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, he had worked with leading news organizations like the Press Trust of India (PTI), Moneycontrol (Network 18 Group), and The Economic Times. That said, his road to journalism has been anything but conventional, shaped by earlier stints in sales, advertising, and banking. He also spent a few months at a renowned monastery in eastern India many years ago.<br><br> Abhishek holds a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur. Outside work, he enjoys reading history, playing guitar, and exploring cities through long food walks.

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.