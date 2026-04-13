US-Iran peace talk failure to hit market recovery; rupee; oil may see setback

Abhishek is a National Editor at Mint. He writes on the stock market, economy and the corporate sectRead more

or. With over 15 years of experience in financial journalism, he brings a deep understanding of India’s markets, macro trends, and policy landscape. He is a firm believer in choosing numbers over narratives, though he is acutely aware that torturing data can make it confess to almost any conclusion. He also has a weakness for intellectually ambitious long-form writing.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, he had worked with leading news organizations like the Press Trust of India (PTI), Moneycontrol (Network 18 Group), and The Economic Times. That said, his road to journalism has been anything but conventional, shaped by earlier stints in sales, advertising, and banking. He also spent a few months at a renowned monastery in eastern India many years ago.<br><br> Abhishek holds a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur. Outside work, he enjoys reading history, playing guitar, and exploring cities through long food walks.

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