US job openings dip to 9.6 million, lowest in nearly two years2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:55 PM IST
The number of available vacancies decreased in March to 9.59 million from nearly 10 million in February and lowest since April 2021, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey said
The number of job opening in the United States dropped in March to the lowest level since May 2021, a sign that the American labour market is slowly settling back into balance after the Federal Reserve’s yearlong campaign to cool off the economy with higher interest rates.
