The number of job opening in the United States dropped in March to the lowest level since May 2021, a sign that the American labour market is slowly settling back into balance after the Federal Reserve ’s yearlong campaign to cool off the economy with higher interest rates.

The number of available vacancies decreased in March to 9.59 million from nearly 10 million in February and lowest since April 2021, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed today.

The number of layoffs jumped to 1.8 million --the highest level since December 2020---led by construction, accommodation and food services and health care, the US Labor Department data added.

The number of Americans quitting their jobs also dropped to 3.9 million, lowest since May 2021, indicating budding concerns about job security. The quits rate, which measures voluntary job leavers as a share of total employment, edged down to 2.5%, matching the lowest in two years.

The job market is cooling but remains strong by historic standards. Monthly job openings had never exceeded 10 million until 2021, then reeled off 20 straight months above that threshold. The streak ended in February.

The unemployment rate is expected to blip up to 3.6% in April, a couple of notches above January's half-century low 3.4%

Fed meeting

The data come at the start of the Fed’s two-day meeting in Washington today, to decide whether to raise its benchmark lending rate for a 10th — and possibly final — time to tackle rising prices.

The Federal Reserve has been on an aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes since March last year, rapidly raising rates to help target high inflation, which remains above its long-term target of two percent.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) widely expected to raise its base rate a quarter-point on Wednesday.

"We expect the Committee to signal that it anticipates pausing in June but retains a hawkish bias, stopping earlier than it initially envisioned because bank stress is likely to cause a tightening of credit", AFP reported quoting Goldman Sachs' chief US economist David Mericle.

Futures traders also see a more than 95% chance that the Fed will raise its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday