US job openings fell, layoffs rose in January
- Demand for workers remains elevated in robust labor market, Labor Department figures show.
U.S. job openings fell in January and layoffs rose in a sign demand for workers could be cooling a little in the historically tight labor market.
There were a seasonally adjusted 10.8 million job openings in January, the Labor Department said Wednesday, down from December’s upwardly revised 11.2 million. The government figures join private-sector estimates through February showing early signs of cooling demand for U.S. workers.
January’s total was down from a record 12 million last March, according to revised 2022 data, but still well above 7 million openings in February 2020 ahead of the pandemic. January openings exceeded 5.7 million unemployed workers looking for work, a ratio of nearly two to one.
The decrease in openings was mostly driven by construction and real estate. Construction openings fell by 2.8% in January from the prior month, the most of any industry.
Layoffs increased to a seasonally adjusted 1.7 million in January from 1.5 million in December. January layoffs increased about 20% compared with a year earlier, but they remained below prepandemic levels.
The job market remains solid. Employers added more than half a million jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell to a 53-year low of 3.4%. A job-postings index by jobs site Indeed showed that available jobs advertised online fell throughout February, but remain well above prepandemic levels.
Other recent figures also point to a buoyant economy in the beginning of the year, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to accelerate interest-rate increases as it combats inflation in a stronger economy. Consumer spending jumped in January and inflation firmed. Business activity also picked up in February.
February hiring figures will be released Friday, followed by consumer inflation numbers next Tuesday.
While many businesses continue to hire, a wave of layoffs has rippled across the economy, mostly in white-collar industries such as technology and finance. General Motors Co. confirmed last week that it plans to lay off workers and tech companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have also moved to trim their workforces this year.
“The labor market is still very strong and the main reason for that is labor shortages because we’re seeing the biggest job gains in those industries that haven’t yet fully rehired everyone who was let go during the pandemic," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board.
Employers in leisure and hospitality, such as restaurants and hotels, drove January’s robust job growth, adding 128,000 jobs that month, up from 2022’s average of 89,000 a month. Healthcare companies such as doctors’ offices and outpatient facilities also added jobs at a strong pace that month.
Resilient consumer spending, particularly on in-person experiences at services businesses, has helped fuel the labor market, said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. He added that the ability of workers to more easily switch jobs is also a factor. The number of times workers quit their jobs remains elevated and has been above 4 million since June 2021.
“There’s still this backlog of demand for certain things, but this post-Covid bump in activity that’s supporting hiring is going to eventually fade," Mr. Klachkin said.
Matt Godden, chief executive of Centerline Logistics Corp., a marine transportation services company based in Seattle, said the company has about a hundred job openings, many of them blue-collar jobs. He said it has remained difficult to fill many of those positions, despite raising wages to attract workers.
“A lot of folks coming into the job market aren’t looking for jobs where you’re working with your hands day in and day out, so we’ve been dealing with a reduced labor pool, which got exacerbated by these many other competitive job opportunities out there now," Mr. Godden said.
