Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / US job openings near record, adding to price pressures

US job openings near record, adding to price pressures

US businesses posted a near-record level of job openings in January
1 min read . 09:16 PM IST AP

  • US job openings stood at 11.3 million at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January, a trend that has pushed up worker's pay and added to inflationary pressures in the US

US businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January, a trend that has pushed up worker's pay and added to inflationary pressures in the US

Employers posted 11.3 million jobs at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

Employers posted 11.3 million jobs at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The number of people quitting their jobs slipped but also remained far above pre-pandemic levels as more Americans take advantage of numerous opportunities to switch jobs, often for higher pay. The vast majority of those quitting do so to take another position.

The figures are for January and as a result do not reflect any potential impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though few economists anticipate the war will reduce hiring soon.

Average hourly pay increased 5.1% in February compared with a year earlier, according to US statistics released last week, a rapid gain that forces companies to either become more efficient or raise prices to offset their higher labor costs. In some industries such as restaurants, large pay gains for workers have driven prices higher.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!