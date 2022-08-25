US jobless claims eased last week in tight labor market
Applications for unemployment benefits have held around 250,000 a week since early July
U.S. workers’ filings for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, as a tight labor market limited the impact of layoffs in a slowing economy.
Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, decreased to a seasonally adjusted 243,000 last week from a revised 245,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The weekly number has been on an upward trend since reaching a 50-year low in March.
Last week’s total was below the 2022 peak set in July of 261,000 but above the 2019 weekly average of 218,000.
The four-week moving average for initial claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 1,500 to 247,000.
Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving government unemployment payments, decreased by 19,000 to 1.42 million in the week ended Aug. 13. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.
There are indications that the economy is slowing as rising interest rates and inflation affect business and consumer spending. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of this year, according to the Commerce Department.
A purchasing managers index for the U.S. economy, which measures activity in manufacturing and services, was 45.0 in August, down from 47.7 in July, indicating a contraction.
Spending is cooling. New orders for long-lasting goods were unchanged in July compared with the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Overall retail sales, which track spending at stores, online and in restaurants, were flat in July, the department said last week.
There are signs that the U.S. labor market remains strong. Employers added 528,000 jobs in July, fully recouping the 22 million positions lost in the early months of 2020, the Labor Department reported earlier this month. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low.
John Leer, chief economist of data provider Morning Consult, said companies are largely holding onto their workers. He said the strong labor market—and wage pressures that creates—will continue to drive inflation.
“It strengthens the case that we are operating in an extremely tight labor market," he said. “There is probably going to be a need to cool down the labor market to get inflation under control."
The Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates as it works to curb inflation without severely cutting output. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech Friday on the economic outlook at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyo. retreat.