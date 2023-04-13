US jobless claims increase to 239,000; producer inflation subsides

US jobless claims increase to 239,000; producer inflation subsides5 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 239,000 for the week ended April 8, Labor Department data showed. Unadjusted claims increased 27,457 to 234,577 last week, with filings in California surging 11,388
WASHINGTON : The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, further evidence that labor market conditions were easing as higher borrowing costs dampen demand in the economy.
