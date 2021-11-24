US jobless claims reach 52-year low

The booming job market has been a boon for Caleb Waack’s career. The 28-year-old starts a new job in data engineering for an online mattress firm next Monday, his third since the pandemic began. Mr. Waack seized on the extra time reaped from working remotely to study up on programming, helping him transition from automotive engineering to consumer goods and, ultimately, to his chosen field of data science.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}