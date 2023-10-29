comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Economy / US Jobs Data: Growth expected to cool as Fed indicates ratings pause
Back Back

US Jobs Data: Growth expected to cool as Fed indicates ratings pause

 Livemint ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

Government data, to be released on Friday (November 3), is projected to reveal an increase of approximately 190,000 payrolls in the world's largest economy for October

Hourly earnings are expected to rise at the slowest annual pace in more than two years, partly due to an increase in labour force participation (Photo: iStock)Premium
Hourly earnings are expected to rise at the slowest annual pace in more than two years, partly due to an increase in labour force participation (Photo: iStock)

Employers in the United States are expected to slow their hiring pace this month, following robust payroll increases earlier in the year, Bloomberg reported. This reflects the strong labour market driving economic expansion, it added.

Government data, to be released on Friday (November 3), is projected to reveal an increase of approximately 190,000 payrolls in the world's largest economy for October, maintaining solid job growth seen over the past three months.

Also Read: Need to create more jobs in farm sector: Ramesh Chand

Slowest Annual Rise in Hourly Earnings

Hourly earnings are expected to rise at the slowest annual pace in more than two years, partly due to an increase in labour force participation, the report noted. This moderation in pay gains plays a role in the anticipated decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to hold interest rates steady in their upcoming meeting.

The robust labour market has played a crucial role in sustaining consumer spending and economic growth while inflationary pressures gradually recede. It is also a contributing factor to the improved economic outlook, with reduced chances of a recession since June, it added.

Also Read: India will manage 8% growth by 2030 if more women join workforce, says report

Employment Costs, Productivity data being watched

Economists are also closely monitoring a report on third-quarter employment costs to assess wage growth trends, as labour costs are a significant expense for employers. Additionally, the government's latest productivity data will provide insights into how well firms are managing increased costs, it said.

There are expectations of a gradual easing of tight labour conditions, with job openings in September forecasted to decline from the previous month, approaching levels not seen since March 2021.

Other data expected

The week ahead is set to be busy with October surveys of manufacturers and service providers in the US.

Watch: We Are Not Hiring!! Why Indian IT Sector Does Not Want New Hires This Year? Detangle With Mint

In Canada, fresh job data for October will shed light on the labour market's status, while gross domestic product data for August is expected to show minimal growth due to increasing interest rates impacting households and spending.

Outside North America, the financial world will be closely watching a central bank decision in Japan, a potential policy shift. No-change rate outcomes are expected in the UK and Norway. Possible rate cuts are anticipated in Brazil and the Czech Republic, while data from the euro zone may indicate a slowdown in economic growth and decreasing inflation.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 07:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App