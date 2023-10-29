US Jobs Data: Growth expected to cool as Fed indicates ratings pause
Government data, to be released on Friday (November 3), is projected to reveal an increase of approximately 190,000 payrolls in the world's largest economy for October
Employers in the United States are expected to slow their hiring pace this month, following robust payroll increases earlier in the year, Bloomberg reported. This reflects the strong labour market driving economic expansion, it added.
