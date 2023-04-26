US lenders failed as regulators weren’t ready to respond: Standard Chartered CEO2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- Apart from this, Bill Winters even warned that other issues may 'come home to roost in some form of a crisis' if imbalances in some banks are exposed.
Despite the immediate risks from March's market turmoil have subsided when Credit Suisse Group AG and various US lenders failed, Standard Chartered Plc's CEO Bill Winters said regulators weren’t ready to respond, reported Bloomberg.
