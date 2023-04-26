Hello User
Home / Economy / US lenders failed as regulators weren’t ready to respond: Standard Chartered CEO

US lenders failed as regulators weren’t ready to respond: Standard Chartered CEO

2 min read . 06:40 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: Bill Winters, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Plc, during a Bloomberg Television interview in Hong Kong. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

  • Apart from this, Bill Winters even warned that other issues may 'come home to roost in some form of a crisis' if imbalances in some banks are exposed.

Despite the immediate risks from March's market turmoil have subsided when Credit Suisse Group AG and various US lenders failed, Standard Chartered Plc's CEO Bill Winters said regulators weren’t ready to respond, reported Bloomberg.

“I’m pretty sure as we reflect back on this last couple of months that the concern about moral hazard is higher, not lower, because of the lack of preparedness by regulators around the world to deal with a confidence crisis," Bloomberg quoted Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters as saying. Though, analysts describe it as 'editorial opinions'.

Suggesting the central banks to reconsider the ways they provide liquidity to the market, Winters was of the view that banks' provision were 'highly uncertain' going into the crisis.

“The likelihood of a bad regulatory outcome would have been reduced had there been clarity around the liquidity that central banks would provide against eligible collateral ahead of the crisis in a relatively non-stigmatized way," Winters said.

Apart from this, Winters even warned that other issues may 'come home to roost in some form of a crisis' if imbalances in some banks are exposed, reported CNBC.

“I think we can put the crisis behind us. I don’t think we can put the issue behind us," Winters told CNBC.

In March, regulators' swift interventions prevented the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — and later, Credit Suisse — from escalating into a wider banking crisis.

However, Winters cautioned that the “dramatic change in the macro-economic environment" -- including sudden interest rate hikes to tame soaring inflation -- had sparked existing issues at some lenders.

“That exposed some underlying flaws in business models, or exacerbated flaws that we knew were there but maybe didn’t appreciate how serious they were," CNBC quoted him saying.

“Those flaws are still there," Winters added.

“There are other imbalances that built up during this long period of very low interest rates that haven’t come home to roost in some form of a crisis. It’s incumbent on us to understand where those are to try and anticipate the changes that can come," he said.

With agency inputs.

