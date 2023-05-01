US manufacturing contracts in April, but pulls off three-year low

The US factory output contracted for sixth straight month in April, but pulled off a three-year low as new orders improved slightly and employment rebounded.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.1 last month from 46.3 in March, which was the lowest reading since May 2020.
The PMI remained below the 50 threshold for the sixth straight month, which indicates contraction in manufacturing.
The manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.3% of the US economy, is being weighed down amid higher borrowing costs due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy.
Banks have also tightened lending following the recent turmoil in the banking sector.
The ISM survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index rose to 45.7 last month from 44.3 in March. Even though demand remained weak, inflation at the factory gate picked up. The survey's measure of prices paid by manufacturers rebounded to 53.2, the highest reading since last July, from 49.2 in March.
Businesses are cutting back on restocking in anticipation of weaker demand later this year. The government reported last week that private inventory investment fell in the first quarter for the first time since the third quarter of 2021.
Business spending on equipment contracted for a second straight quarter, helping to restrain economic growth to a 1.1% pace last quarter.
The survey's gauge of factory employment rebounded to 50.2 last month from 46.9 in March.
(With inputs from agencies)