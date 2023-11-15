US October wholesale prices fall to 0.5% in biggest monthly drop since April 2020
The US producer price index (PPI), which measures final-demand costs for businesses, declined 0.5 per cent for the month, against analysts' expectations for a 0.1 per cent increase.
Wholesale prices in US fell 0.5 per cent in October, recording their biggest monthly drop since April 2020, according to official data released by the US Labour Department on Wednesday, November 15.
