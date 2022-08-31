US oil output rises 1.7% June to highest since April 20201 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:34 PM IST
The oil production was highest since April 2020 at 11.8 million barrels per day in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported
U.S. crude oil production rose in June by 1.7% to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.