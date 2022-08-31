OPEN APP
Home / Economy / US oil output rises 1.7% June to highest since April 2020
Listen to this article

U.S. crude oil production rose in June by 1.7% to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout