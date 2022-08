US oil output rises 1.7% June to highest since April 2020

The oil production was highest since April 2020 at 11.8 million barrels per day in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported

U.S. crude oil production rose in June by 1.7% to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production.

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production.

