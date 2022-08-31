Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
US oil output rises 1.7% June to highest since April 2020

1 min read . 10:34 PM ISTReuters

The oil production was highest since April 2020 at 11.8 million barrels per day in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported

U.S. crude oil production rose in June by 1.7% to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

