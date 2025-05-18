US optimistic on ‘very good’ tariff plans, treasure secretary says ‘good faith’ key to trade deals

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has expressed optimism regarding the proposals submitted by various countries for new tariff rates, noting that, with few exceptions, the offers have been very favourable.

Speaking on the ongoing trade negotiations, Bessent emphasised that the success and timing of trade deals will largely depend on whether the involved countries engage in good faith during discussions.

His comments come amid a complex global trade environment marked by heightened tariffs and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Walmart Ready to Cushion Impact In a recent development following a call with Walmart’s CEO, Bessent revealed that the retail giant intends to absorb some of the tariff costs rather than passing them entirely onto consumers. This announcement follows Walmart’s earlier warnings that rising tariffs could force price increases on many products.

Despite narrow profit margins, Walmart is attempting to shield customers from the full impact of import duties, a move that aligns with Bessent’s broader economic strategy to balance trade policy with consumer interests.

