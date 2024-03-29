US inflation rises moderately at 0.3% in February, consumer spending jumps; Fed rate cuts on table
US PCE index: The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3 per cent--lower than Street estimates, showed data released by the US Commerce Department on Friday
US inflation increased moderately in February 2024 and the cost of services outside housing slowed considerably, keeping a June interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve on the table. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 per cent--lower than Street estimates, showed data released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday.