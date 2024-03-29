US inflation increased moderately in February 2024 and the cost of services outside housing slowed considerably, keeping a June interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve on the table. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 per cent--lower than Street estimates, showed data released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This followed a 0.5 per cent reading in January, marking the biggest back-to-back gain in a year. Commerce Department data also showed consumer spending rising by the most in just over a year last month, underscoring the economy's resilience. The US continues to outperform its global peers despite higher borrowing costs, led by its persistent labor market strength.

US inflation: Key metrics In the 12 months through February, PCE inflation --which strips out the volatile food and energy components, advanced 2.5 per cent after increasing 2.4 per cent in January. The data for January was revised higher to show the PCE price index climbing 0.4 per cent instead of 0.3 per cent as previously reported.

Goods prices rose 0.5 per cent last month, boosted by a 3.4 per cent jump in the cost of gasoline and other energy products. There were also strong increases in the prices of recreational goods, vehicles, clothing and footwear. But prices for furnishings and household equipment, and other long-lasting manufactured goods were subdued.

Core inflation increased 2.8 per cent year-on-year in February, the smallest gain since March 2021, after rising 2.9 per cent in January. The Fed tracks the PCE price measures for deciding its monetary policy. Core inflation has increased at a 3.5 per cent annualized rate in the past three months.

Services prices increased 0.3 per cent, slowing after a 0.6 per cent jump in January. The cost of housing and utilities rose 0.5 per cent. There were also increases in the prices of recreation services as well as financial services and insurance. But the cost of dining out, hotel and motel rooms was unchanged, while transportation services barely rose and healthcare increased marginally.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, jumped 0.8 per cent last month. That was the largest gain since January 2023 and followed a 0.2 per cent rise in January. When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rebounded 0.4 per cent after dropping 0.2 per cent in January.

The increase in the real consumer spending suggested that consumption likely retained most of its momentum in the first quarter. That prompted the Atlanta Fed to raise its gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate this quarter to a 2.3 per cent annualized rate from a 2.1 per cent pace.

Even though price pressures are subsiding, the pace of rise has slowed from the first half of last year, and inflation remains above the US central bank's two per cent target. Fed officials last week left the central bank's policy rate unchanged in the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range for the fifth straight meeting, having raised it by 525 basis points since March 2022.

Policymakers anticipate three rate cuts this year. Fed policymakers foresee fewer rate cuts in 2025, and also slightly raised the US core inflation and US GDP growth forecasts for 2024. Financial markets expect the first rate reduction in June. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that February's inflation data was "more along the lines of what we want to see."

For all of 2023, the US economy — the world's biggest — grew 2.5 per cent, up from 1.9 per cent in 2022. Thursday's official data also showed that the US GDP grew at a 3.4 per cent annualized rate in the fourth quarter (October-December 2023), up from 3.2 per cent estimates a month ago.

Higher estimates of consumer spending, exports and business investment supported the economy. The combination of sturdy growth and easing inflation has raised hopes that the Fed can manage to achieve a ‘soft landing’ by fully conquering inflation without triggering a recession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

