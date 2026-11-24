The Trump administration is preparing another round of tariff increases targeting China and several other major trading partners, with India, Japan, South Korea and the European Union among the economies that could be affected. The proposed move follows a US investigation into government subsidies that Washington DC believes give foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage over American businesses, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

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Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer mp

could announce the findings of the months-long investigation as early as this week. The probe covers China, the EU and 14 other economies, although the timing of the announcement remains subject to change.

The fresh duties could affect a broad range of products entering the US, potentially reopening trade disputes with countries that had already negotiated agreements with President Donald Trump's administration.

Why is Trump targeting China, India and other economies? At the centre of the investigation is the financial and policy support that governments provide to their domestic industries.

The Trump administration argues that such support has encouraged manufacturers in several countries to produce more goods than their home markets can absorb. This surplus, it claims, is then sold overseas at lower prices, putting American manufacturers at a disadvantage.

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Greer has previously argued that these government-backed advantages have contributed to excess industrial capacity and disrupted global markets.

The US Trade Representative's office declined to comment on the expected announcement, while the White House did not respond to requests for comment, the WSJ reported.

How much could countries pay in fresh US tariffs? The final tariff rates have not yet been determined. However, US officials have indicated that they could be similar to the rates introduced by Trump in 2025, before the Supreme Court struck down his initial round of tariffs in February 2026.

According to people familiar with the discussions cited by the WSJ, countries that had reached trade agreements with Washington could retain rates reflecting those arrangements.

The EU, Japan and South Korea could face tariffs of 15% or less. India and Vietnam, however, may encounter higher rates depending on the terms of their respective trade agreements with the US.

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China is expected to face a comparatively higher rate because American officials consider its industrial subsidies particularly extensive.

Which products could face the additional duties? The proposed tariffs are expected to cover most products exported by the economies under investigation.

However, certain goods, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, could be excluded as they already face separate duties imposed under US national security provisions.

The administration is also considering measures that would allow it to increase tariffs further if countries fail to address industrial overcapacity or introduce policy changes during future trade negotiations, the WSJ reported.

Fresh tariffs could add to existing trade pressure The proposed duties could come on top of another set of tariffs announced in July. That separate measure sought to penalise economies that fail to prevent the trade of goods produced using forced labour.

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The earlier action proposed additional duties ranging from 10% to 12.5% on products from around 60 economies. However, it is currently facing a legal challenge.

The latest tariff plans also emerge amid growing scrutiny of Washington's China policy. The WSJ report noted that the expected announcement could come as the administration faces questions from lawmakers over its handling of China following allegations involving the smuggling of advanced Nvidia AI chips into the country.

Neither the final tariff rates nor the precise timeline for their implementation has been confirmed.