In the past week, the prices of crude oil have risen on the backs of high demand and reduced supply forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2024. Last week, both Brent and WTI crude oil witnessed a 4% rally, and as per Christopher Wood, the Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, rising oil prices in the last thing US President Joe Biden or the US Federal Reserve wants.

In his report Greed and Fear, Christopher Wood explained how rising oil prices can disrupt geopolitical calculations and US Fed's plan to slash benchmark rates by the end of 2024.

"The oil price has begun to appreciate since the International Energy Agency (IEA) on 14 March increased its demand forecast and reduced its supply forecast. Oil demand growth in 2024 was revised up by 110,000 b/d from 1.2m b/d in February to 1.3m b/d, while 2024 supply growth forecast was reduced from 1.7m b/d in February to 800,000 b/d," Moneycontrol quoted Christopher Wood as saying in the Greed and Fear report.

Elaborating on the US oil supplies, Christopher Wood expressed concerns about production numbers from the US shale regions and anticipated that all the major shale regions in America have peaked. "Total crude oil production in the six shale regions outside the Permian, at 3.65m b/d in February, remains 20% below their peak of 4.54m b/d reached in October 2019," he added.

Geopolitical tensions

The report comes amid intense war in two parts of the world- the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war in Europe. The conflict has disrupted the oil supply chains across the world, but the adequate supply has oil has prevented extraordinary rises in prices.

The US has been reeling under inflation for the past few years and the Federal Reserve has been forced to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 percent - 5.50 percent for its fifth straight meeting recently. The interest rates in the US are at a 23-year-high and the Presidential Elections 2024 are just a few months away.

