Diesel Diplomacy! Trump says Europe will release ‘massive amount’ of diesel as China cuts fuel exports

US President Donald Trump said Europe has agreed to release a “massive amount” of heavily stocked diesel reserves, as governments respond to tightening fuel supplies across major markets.

The development comes a day after, China moved to restrict exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

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Further, G7 countries on Friday (2 October) agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from their reserves over four months through the International Energy Agency.

Also Read | Trump weighs diesel export ban; Macron rallies G7 leaders over energy prices

The developments underscore a growing pressure on global fuel markets as disruptions linked to the Middle East and Eastern Europe coincide with tighter refinery supplies and governments become more focused on securing domestic inventories.

The G7 also agreed to “refrain from export restrictions on energy” among its members and called on other producers to avoid measures that could exacerbate market tensions.

The developments come as global fuel markets contend with disruptions linked to conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, reduced refined-product availability and growing pressure on governments to protect domestic energy supplies.

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Trump says Europe will release diesel reserves “Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel [Oil],” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “The process will begin immediately.”

Also Read | Russia extends diesel export ban: What it means for world energy market

The US government has also considered measures to increase domestic diesel supplies, including possible restrictions on exports. Average US diesel prices reached a record $6.50 a gallon late last month, according to AAA.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said America's European partners “should accelerate delivery on their existing commitments and make additional supplies immediately available to address ongoing disruptions.”

“America is doing its part. We look to our allies to match their commitments with action,” he added.

China tightens fuel exports China has separately restricted exports of refined fuels, with refiners stopping or reducing October shipments of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to preserve domestic stocks.

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Tom Reed, a China oil-policy specialist at Argus, estimated China's refined-product exports could fall to 480,000 barrels a day in October, from an earlier forecast of 750,000 barrels a day. After remaining September quotas are used, exports could fall to about 300,000 barrels a day in November unless Beijing changes course.

The duration of the restrictions remains uncertain. Kpler analyst Muyu Xu said it was unclear whether Beijing had imposed a lasting halt or delayed approvals because of China's week-long national holiday.

China is also seeking to protect domestic supplies as diesel demand rises during the autumn harvest and crude prices remain elevated.

G7 agrees to release 100 million barrels Separately, G7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from reserves over four months through the IEA.

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The release will be front-loaded, with a substantial diesel release within the first 20 days.

The G7 also agreed to refrain from energy export restrictions among members and called on other producers to avoid measures that could worsen market tensions.

“Our citizens' concerns about energy prices remain a top priority,” the leaders said, adding that they would “monitor developments closely and stand ready to adjust measures as needed.”

Why diesel markets are under pressure Several disruptions are tightening diesel supplies simultaneously.

Russia has renewed a diesel export ban after Ukrainian drone attacks damaged refineries. In India, a refinery fire prompted its owner to halt some refined-product exports, including diesel, to prioritise domestic customers.

China's decision to retain more fuel at home adds another major exporter to the list of countries reducing international supplies.

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Diesel prices in Singapore rose 5% across Wednesday and Thursday following China's export restrictions, even as crude prices fell almost 10%. Prices later returned to around $170 a barrel after European reserve-release discussions.

Jet fuel prices have also risen in East Asia, potentially increasing airline costs and fares.

Europe faces supply risks Europe is particularly exposed to changes in global diesel flows. The US supplied around half of EU diesel imports in August, according to the IEA.

Trump has also floated possible US diesel export restrictions as his administration faces pressure to lower fuel costs for truckers before the November midterm elections.

A French proposal called for EU nations to release 50 million barrels of diesel, while IEA members could release another 50 million barrels of crude.

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Refined fuel flows through Hormuz remain below pre-war levels The disruption is particularly severe for refined fuels. Refined petroleum product flows through the Strait of Hormuz were running at about 677,000 barrels a day, compared with roughly 3.6 million barrels a day before the war, according to recent estimates.

Crude flows have recovered more strongly, highlighting the difference between crude availability and the availability of fuels such as diesel. That gap has become more important as China restricts exports and other producers face refinery disruptions.

The G7's reserve release is therefore aimed not only at adding crude to the market but also at supplying refined products, with a substantial amount of diesel scheduled to be released within the first 20 days. The group has also called for countries to increase refined-product output where possible.

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The immediate effect has already been visible in oil markets. Following news of the G7 release, Brent crude fell more than 3%, while US WTI dropped more than 4% during Friday trading.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.